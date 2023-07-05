Fact Check: Is Randy Johnson a photographer? Hall of Fame pitcher’s post MLB career explored

Randy Johnson had one of the most tremendous careers on the mound. Listed at 6-foot-10, the lanky lefty looked like a skyscraper out there. Given how hard he threw and his slightly dropped arm angle, he proved to be a tough pitcher for batters to figure out.
After spending 22 seasons in the league, Johnson turned to a second passion of his, photography. This is something that he had studied when he was a student at the University of Southern California.
Randy Johnson states that while baseball was his job, photography has always been his passion. He turned that passion into a career. His logo could not be more fitting. The logo for his photography company has a picture of a dead bird, paying homage to the bird he hit while pitching.
He's not just getting gigs because he was a baseball star; he does great work. And with his height, he's sure to get the best angle.
Randy Johnson has become a staple in the photography world
Randy Johnson has been invited to photograph some important events over the years. He's a staple on the sideline of Formula 1 races and NFL games while traveling the world and shooting pictures in places like Africa.
He's a natural with the lens, and his portfolio speaks for itself. There is no denying this is something that Johnson cares deeply about. From sporting events to wildlife, Johnson can do it all.
It's great to see athletes finding their groove after their playing days. Most athletes struggle to detach the athlete from the person they are and can feel lost when no more games or competitions exist.
Johnson is enjoying his time in his new profession. While he surely misses the game, photography allows him to express himself, and he does a great job.
