Fact Check: Is Shohei Ohtani dating Ice Spice? Los Angeles Angels star's rumored relationship with popstar, examined

On July 27, Shohei Ohtani treated Los Angeles Angels fans to his latest performance of mastery. The 29-year old struck out eight Detroit Tigers to deliver his first career complete game shutout in his team's 6-0 victory. As if that was not enough, Ohtani pummeled 2 home runs as the Angels DH in the second game of the doubleheader.

For Ohtani, excellence is nothing new. The only player with a 100 RBI and a 100 strikeout season, the Japanese stud also leads the entire MLB in triples, home runs, walks, and slugging percentage.

Although his dominance is undeniable, things between Ohtani and the Angels are complicated. Spurred on by the team's perrennial failures, and inability to offer him the contract he wants, Ohtani is set to declare free agency at the end of the season. He is expected to gain offers of up to $500 million.

The Sporting News @sportingnews Shohei Ohtani is the only player to pitch a shutout in one game of a doubleheader and hit a home run in the other (and he hit two of them) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7IOkyVxFFZ

All of the fanfare surrounding Shohei Ohtani has reached a fever pitch. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to be the top contenders, fans from all thirty teams would undoubtedly love to have him on their side in 2024.

Ohtani, who uses a translator, keeps a low profile. Earlier in 2023, it was reported the two-way star was in a relationship with Xeanna Kamalani Dung. This report was, however, never confirmed.

"Per TMZ, Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and Ice Spice are now dating" - FAX Sports MLB

On July 28, a popular baseball fan page reported, according to TMZ, that Shohei Ohtani was romantically linked to Ice Spice, an American rapper and songwriter. However, the reports are not found to be credible, with neither making any reference to each other.

Is Shohei Ohtani America's most eligible bachelor?

The current Los Angeles Angels star stands a good chance of being a billionaire before he turns 35, and is also an insanely good baseball player. On both counts, there are undoubedly legions of adoring fans who would love to enter into a relationship with him.

However, nobody knows the star's future. With the time soon coming to hammer out one of the biggest deals ever, relationships, probably, are not on the top of his mind at the moment.