Fact Check: Is the Succession ending theory about Bill Wambsganss false? Recent comments from hit TV show's executive producer unpacked

Succession is one of the most popular shows of recent times. The overwhelmingly popular HBO program aired its series finale on May 28, 2023.

The show profiles the children of media tycoon Logan Roy as they vie for control of his conglomerate, WayStar Royco, amid rumors of the patriach's ailing health.

In the season finale, Tom Wambsgans, the husband of one of Logan's children, outmaneuveres the Roy siblings and is named as the new CEO of Royco. The twist was seen as a major shock for viewers of the show.

Following the revelations of the final episode, several fans of Succession began researching possible hidden meanings within the names of the characters, particularly Wambsgans. It did not take long for several sleuths to draw an interesting line between the moniker of Wambsgans and that of one baseball player from days gone by.

Bill Wambsganss was an infielder who played for the Cleveland Indians from 1914 to 1923. Wambsganss is best-known for completing the only unassisted triple-play in World Series history, which occured during the 1920 Fall Classic.

Grant Alpaugh @GrantAlpaugh @lynnjhayes @joanwalsh @karaswisher i think it’s way more likely to be that he’s named after bill wambsganss the only person to record a triple play in world series history. he took out three players at once. @lynnjhayes @joanwalsh @karaswisher i think it’s way more likely to be that he’s named after bill wambsganss the only person to record a triple play in world series history. he took out three players at once. https://t.co/hF9ZXkGpM9

Due to the nature of Tom Wambsgans tactics in Succession, fans began to draw equivalencies between the fictional character and the retro baseball player. According to prevailing theory, the "triple-play" of outsmarting the three Roy siblings paid homage to Bill Wambsganss' 1920 triple play that he completed as second base.

While the theory gained much traction online, recent comments by the executive producer of Succession have doused the flame of intrigue. Frank Rich, who was instrumental in writing the show recently told Slate Magazine that the character's name was written up long before the ending was developed, and longer before anyone on the writing team knew who Bill Wambsganss was. Rich said:

“Tom’s family name was picked before we had shot a first season, let alone mapped out precise story twists that would culminate 39 episodes later!"

Rich cited English creator Jesse Armstrong's football fanhood as a reason why baseball was not on the radar, adding that the show was written from an English, rather than North American, perspective.

Apparent Succession MLB nod left fans excited

The news that the name of the character in Succession does not pay homage to the 1920 World Series has left many dissapointed. However, fans need to remember that beyond the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, baseball is still unknown to the wider global audience.

