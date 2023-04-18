Fact Check: Is Trevor Bauer dating Rachel Luba? Disgraced pitcher’s relationship status under speculation

Meet one of the MLB players with the highest salary, Trevor Bauer. He plays pitcher for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). Trevor has also participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Trevor Bauer gets $102M for 3 years from Dodgers, per source. He has opt outs after each of the first two years; $40M in 2021, $45M in 2022. He'll be the highest-paid player in MLB history in '21, then again in '22. Good job by @AgentRachelLuba & Jon Fetterolf of @zssports_law. Trevor Bauer gets $102M for 3 years from Dodgers, per source. He has opt outs after each of the first two years; $40M in 2021, $45M in 2022. He'll be the highest-paid player in MLB history in '21, then again in '22. Good job by @AgentRachelLuba & Jon Fetterolf of @zssports_law.

Trevor Bauer gets $102M for 3 years from Dodgers, per source. He has opt outs after each of the first two years; $40M in 2021, $45M in 2022. He'll be the highest-paid player in MLB history in '21, then again in '22. Good job by AgentRachelLuba& Jon Fetterolf of @zssports_law.- Feinsand

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition to being one of the most divisive, Trevor has spent over two years at the center of a sexual assault case that has severely damaged his reputation.

Fans speculate that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and sports agent Rachel Luba are dating, despite the fact that this has not yet been proven. The sports agent is spending a lot of time with Bauer, but neither of them has acknowledged their connection.

Trevor's photo was shared by Rachel on social media.

Joe Kelly, FREED. 🔓The start of a beautiful bromance 😂⚾️💙🤍📍arizona - rachel.luba

Rachel shared a few more images with Trevor:

Happy birthday to a client, a best friend, and one of the best people I know.You continue to amaze me with your resilience, strength, and integrity, especially during times when most would struggle to have any.Can’t wait to see what 32 has in store for you T. 🎈🎂 - Rachel.luba

Rachel Luba is the sports agent for Trevor. He got his present deal thanks to her. She even runs Luba Sports, a sports firm that she owns.

ONE MORE DAY! ⚾️🙌🏻Off to Denver for Opening Day and couldn’t be more excited! 🗻🏟Coors Field is one of the few Ballparks I still have left to check off my list! ☑️💜🖤🤍📍denver - rachel.luba

The 28-year-old Luba is a law student and a former UCLA gymnast. Luba worked for the MLBPA as a paid arbitration lawyer after taking the bar test. She admitted to the Los Angeles Times that she is presently the game's youngest female agent.

Rachel Luba @AgentRachelLuba 🏻 twitter.com/Forbes/status/… Forbes @Forbes Meet the top young entrepreneurs of the #ForbesUnder30 2021 list: on.forbes.com/6015HKY81 Meet the top young entrepreneurs of the #ForbesUnder30 2021 list: on.forbes.com/6015HKY81 https://t.co/Cdb2gK58NZ What a journey it has been thus far, and what an incredible honor it is to make @Forbes 30 Under 30–I’m speechless. Thanks to everyone who’s helped get me where I am today through these first 28 years What a journey it has been thus far, and what an incredible honor it is to make @Forbes 30 Under 30–I’m speechless. Thanks to everyone who’s helped get me where I am today through these first 28 years 🙏🏻 twitter.com/Forbes/status/… https://t.co/QOcLAMimSy

What a journey it has been thus far, and what an incredible honor it is to make @Forbes30 Under 30–I’m speechless. Thanks to everyone who’s helped get me where I am today through these first 28 years - AgentRachelLuba

Allegations made against Trevor Bauer

Bauer was accused of sexual abuse by a woman in 2021. Bauer explained that the interaction was consensual, but the former Cy Young Award winner was placed on administrative leave in 2021 as a result of the sexual assault claims, during which he was not permitted to participate in games. After the suspension was announced, a third woman came forward with similar accusations.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/do… Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 games, representing two full seasons, under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 games, representing two full seasons, under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/do…

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 games, representing two full seasons, under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

In December 2022, the MLB eventually punished Bauer for 194 games. He was marked for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023.

Poll : 0 votes