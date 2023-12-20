Fact Check: Is Trevor Bauer making his MLB return with Mets? Exploring the truth behind viral claim

A social media post is going around stating that former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer has signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets. He last pitched in the big leagues during the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bauer was suspended for 194 games during the 2022 season for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was let go by the Dodgers and signed a deal to play in Japan.

Bauer is trying to return to the MLB, but that has not happened yet. The post is fake, attempting to convince people that Trevor Bauer is headed back to the big leagues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Amazins have their eyes set on Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the moment. He's their top priority, and they reportedly met the Japanese flamethrower earlier this week.

Trevor Bauer is not signing with the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres

While they could use starting pitching, Trevor Bauer is not likely somebody they have in mind. As stated earlier, their brass is focused on securing one of the top-rated pitchers in the open market in Yamamoto.

Expand Tweet

Many believe that the Yamamoto sweepstakes are between the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees. Given free agency has heated up significantly, a decision could be made relatively soon.

Outside of Yamamoto, Steve Cohen has expressed a desire to bring in multiple pitchers. And luckily for them, there is an influx of pitchers in the open market.

One player they could take a shot at is Lucas Giolito. While he is coming off a lackluster 2023 season, from 2019-2021, Giolito was electric and received some Cy Young considerations. Giolito would be a cheaper option the team could turn to if they like him to bounce back.

Expect the team to make a few more moves before the offseason ends.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.