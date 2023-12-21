Fact Check: Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto attending tonight's LA Rams game with Shohei Ohtani? Viral report debunked

A rumor has been going around that top-rated free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be attending the Los Angeles Rams game on Thursday with Shohei Ohtani. The Rams are taking on the Saints in Los Angeles.

The rumor has non-Dodgers fans panicking, believing Yamamoto will be choosing to sign with the Dodgers. What other reason would he have to attend a football game with Ohtani?

Both players were on the celebrity guest list for the game. Ohtani's camp invited Yamamoto, but Yamamoto could not make it.

Shohei Ohtani made the effort, and it would have been something to see the two stars together during Thursday Night Football. However, with many fans still thinking Yamamoto would attend, Ken Rosenthal took to social media to set the record straight.

For now, the Yamamoto sweepstakes are still open. However, as free agency has ramped up over recent weeks, a decision could come relatively soon.

Are the Dodgers the top pick for Yoshinobu Yamamoto after signing Shohei Ohtani?

World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan

One thing that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is searching for is to be a part of a winning club. If he truly values that, the Dodgers must stick out among other teams.

The Dodgers recently signed the top-rated free agent and a generational talent in Shohei Ohtani. On top of that, they traded for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot with the Rays.

With these moves, they are set to be a contender for years to come. They also are never afraid to throw big-time money at big-time players, so they will likely continue to improve each year.

A rotation involving Glasnow, Yamamoto, and Ohtani in 2025 would be one to impose fear in opposing hitters. And offensively, the Dodgers are one of the best teams out there.

It will be interesting to see what Yoshinobu Yamamoto decides. Will he sign with the Juggernaut Dodgers, or will he surprise some fans and sign with somebody else? Fans should get their answer soon.

