Fact Check: Was Lindsey Hill in a relationship with Fernando Tatis Jr.? Dating history of Trevor Bauer accuser explored

Lindsey Hill, who accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault in 2021, had a previous relationship with Fernando Tatis Jr. This was revealed in court when she testified against Bauer that year.

Hill worked for the San Diego Padres promotional group and was fired in 2019 for a sexual relationship with Tatis. She also admitted to having a fling with former Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger.

While nothing criminal happened between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Lindsey Hill, the same cannot be said for Trevor Bauer. After being accused of sexual assault, Bauer was DFA'd by the Los Angeles Dodgers and now pitches in Japan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This situation was a distraction from the game, and it was unfortunate that any of this happened. Domestic violence occurs quite often with professional athletes, and it is something that needs to be stopped.

Fernando Tatis Jr. set to have a monster season

San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics

Fernando Tatis Jr. could have a spectacular season in 2024. With the Yankees acquiring Juan Soto, Tatis must step up alongside Manny Machado as the team's leader.

In 2023, Tatis played in 141 games and hit .257/.322/.449 with 25 home runs and 29 stolen bases. It was a solid year after missing the entirety of the 2022 season.

Expand Tweet

Many insiders are high on Tatis in 2024. They like him to raise his numbers at the plate as well as being a Gold Glover. He has become a reliable outfielder after making the switch from shortstop.

The Padres will need Tatis to be at his best if they want to make some noise in the division. The National League West should be a bloodbath in 2024 with how the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are looking.

Watch for Tatis to turn some heads and be in the running for NL MVP next season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.