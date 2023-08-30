Fact Check: Was the shooting during White Sox game accidental? New details emerge in absurd case from Chicago stadium

Some new details have emerged surrounding the shooting incident on Friday at Guaranteed Rate field during a Chicago White Sox game. The incident injured two women: one who received medical attention and one who refused it.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the gun was snuck into the stadium. The woman who suffered an abrasion to her abdomen snuck the gun past security. She reportedly hid it in the folds of her stomach when passing through metal detectors.

"As I first reported on ESPN 1000 just now... the shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during a White Sox game was indeed an accidental discharge by one of the women "grazed" by the bullet. She reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat" said Peggy Kusinski.

The game was never disrupted but a postgame concert was cancelled. It was a scary incident that should have never happened.

The Chicago White Sox are in the middle of a disappointing season. They have the fourth-worst record in the league behind the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals. Something like this is the last thing the organization wishes to deal with.

There were a lot of questions surrounding this incident, and for good reason. Nobody could spot where the gun went off, and there were a lot of uncertainties. Fortunately, the baseball world has Jomboy from Jomboy Media to break things down.

In the video, Jomboy breaks down when the gun supposedly went off in the stands. All of a sudden, a lady stands up in the stands and is checking out her leg. This led to others in the area calling for help and the woman standing behind the lady who got shot stood up and left.

It was a weird incident that should have never happened in the first place.