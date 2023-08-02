Fact Check: Was a Tommy Pham trade to Giants impossible because of past assault? Examining team's zero-tolerance policy

Tommy Pham was a name that many teams considered during the trade deadline. He possesses a great bat and is an above-average outfielder. He striked a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which sent 17-year-old shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez to New York.

The San Francisco Giants went another route in gaining outfield depth. They signed A.J. Pollock from the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The Giants did not hold back when asked why they did not entertain signing Pham.

Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs In all seriousness, I inquired about whether Tommy Pham would be a complete non-starter for the Giants. Was told unequivocally that they will not consider anyone with a DV incident in their past, which includes Pham. They consider the Joc slap an assault.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Francisco will not sign a player with a history of domestic violence. Last season, Tommy Pham slapped outfielder Joc Pederson during a Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants series. Pham was not pleased with how Pederson carried himself in a fantasy football league.

The Nati King @thenatiking



Show this to the clubhouse to get those boys fired up for game two today.

pic.twitter.com/gB9YIt0PsE In honor of playing the Giants and Joc Pederson today- I present to you, the infamous Tommy Pham slap.Show this to the clubhouse to get those boys fired up for game two today.

Pham doubled down on his actions after the incident, saying that Pederson deserved it. He was originally met with a 10-game suspension, but it was later reduced to three games.

Tommy Pham will produce in Arizona

Chicago White Sox v New York Mets

Tommy Pham has had an excellent season thus far. In 79 games with the New York Mets, he hit .268/.348/.472 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. Those numbers would have been even better if he did not deal with a groin injury that set him back in July.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have several young outfielders, but all hit from the left side. Pham being a right-handed batter, will help balance this team.

Expect to see less Lourdes Gurriell Jr. in the outfield. Pham's acquisition likely moves him into a designated hitter/bench role.

Adding Pham makes the Diamondbacks more versatile, which is great. They will be battling in the National League West for the rest of the season. They currently have a 57-51 record, which ranks them third. They are 4.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.