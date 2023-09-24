What MLB teams have clinched the playoffs? Exploring what should be an exciting baseball postseason

With the MLB regular season winding down, more and more teams are punching their tickets to the postseason. The full bracket is not set and likely will not be until the final regular season game is played.

At the time of writing, six MLB teams are playoff-bound. These teams are the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Brewers and the Twins are the latest MLB teams to have punched their postseason tickets. Both captured their respective divisions with a victory on Friday night.

However, there are still some positions left to be filled. Given how close some of these teams are to the Wild Card, some teams will see their season end in heartbreaking fashion.

There is no frontrunner to win the MLB World Series this year

Angels vs Twins Baseball

This season, there are plenty of teams that have the talent to win the World Series this year. From the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers, taking out any of these teams will not be easy.

Starting with the Atlanta Braves, who hold the league's best record. From top to bottom, they have had players contributing to the cause. Nearly every regular starter has 10 or more home runs and is the first team in history to have five players with 30+ homers.

The Dodgers are another team that has gotten consistent help from nearly everybody. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman lead the way while having career years.

Expand Tweet

Both the Rays and Orioles have battled in a tough American League East division all season long. They'll be ready for whatever lies ahead of them.

With the Brewers and Twins, they may be the odd ones out talent-wise, but do not overlook them. They are a scrappy bunch that has been waiting for this moment all season.