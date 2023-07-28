Fact Check: Why were Miles Mikolas and Oliver Marmol suspended? Cardinals pitcher and coach punished for actions vs Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas and manager Oliver Marmol had their nights end early on Thursday. Umpires deemed Mikolas intentionally thrown at Ian Happ after Happ struck Willson Contreras in the head.

Contreras had to leave the game as he was bleeding from his head. Happ and Contreras hugged it out, but that was not enough for the veteran pitcher. Mikolas threw up and in on the next pitch and missed Happ but got him on the next pitch.

Mikolas was quickly ejected, which caused manager Oliver Marmol to come to his aid. After a few words with the umpires, Marmol joined Mikolas in the showers. Mikolas has been given a five-game suspension and a fine, while Marmol will be suspended for Friday's game.

Oliver Marmol was upset that the umpires directly ejected Miles Mikolas without warning. He believes that if the umpires had a problem with it, they should have issued a warning after the first pitch went high and inside. While that is true, the umpires had no choice but to eject after he threw at him a second time.

Chicago got the last laugh after Miles Mikolas and Oliver Marmol were ejected

It is always an exciting time when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play. They have a great rivalry where it feels that the two teams truly do not like each other.

After Miles Mikolas was ejected, the Cubs put up three runs in the first and two in the third to jump to a 5-0 lead. They would hold this lead and never look back, beating St. Louis 10-3.

This is a big win for the Cubs, who are teetering on the edge of being buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. They are just 5.5 games out of first place in the division.