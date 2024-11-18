"Fam fun always" - Bobby Witt Jr.'s fiancee Maggie Black enjoys time with Royals star's sisters and their ex-MLB husbands at a friend's wedding

Bobby Witt Jr. and his fiancee, Maggie Black, are enjoying some quality family time during the offseason after the Kansas City Royals shortstop's historic 2024 season that ended with a postseason run. On Sunday, Black shared a picture on her Instagram story, showing her and Witt Jr. spending time with his three older sisters and their partners at a friend's wedding, alongside the caption:

"Fam fun always."

Bobby is the youngest among the four Witt siblings. Co-incidentally, his three older sisters Nikki, Kianna and Shaley are married to ex-MLB players. His oldest sister, Nikki, is married to former reliever James Russell, who represented the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies during his major league tenure.

Kianna is married to former LA Dodgers pitcher Zach Neal, who last pitched for the Oakland Athletics in 2023. Bobby's youngest sister, Shaley, is married to Orix Buffaloes outfielder Cody Thomas. Thomas played football and baseball in college but chose baseball as a pro after being drafted by the Dodgers in 2016.

Bobby Witt Jr. And his fiancee Maggie Black select fragrance for their wedding

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black will marry on Dec. 14 and as their special day approaches, the couple visited Embers Candle Bar in Missouri to select some custom-scented candles on Thursday. They mixed different perfumes to make a unique fragrance that resembled their personality.

"Such a fun day!!! Absolutely can’t wait for everyone to take home a piece of our big day!!🤗🤗," Maggie Black commented on the brand's post.

With their wedding next month, Bobby Witt Jr. is set to start a new chapter in his life after a memorable year on the diamond. His historic season with the Royals has seen him compete for the American League MVP award. He is up against New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who is the favorite of many, and his former teammate Juan Soto.

