"Fanatics making the gloves now" - Fans baffled as Padres 1B Jake Cronenworth's glove malfunction leads to Dodgers' go-ahead run

Jake Cronenworth of the Padres was not a player expected to sway the outcome of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series. However, it was the second baseman whose play, for better or for worse, is becoming the most-watched early season highlight.

The play occured in the top of the eighth inning at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. After struggling Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux tapped a bouncing ball to Cronenworth, the ball seemed to slip right through the second baseman's glove, allowing Lux to reach safety and record the go-ahead RBI on the play.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"omg the Dodgers just scored the go-ahead run because the ball went through Jake Cronenworth's glove" - Talkin' Baseball

Luckily for Gavin Lux, replays showed the ball going right through Cronenworth's glove. After missing all of 2023 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lux has been criticized for his defensive play this spring, both at second and shortstop. However, it was Padres' fielder Jake Cronenworth who wore the goat horns. After playing 106 games and first base in 2023 and sporting a .998 fielding percentage, Padres manager Mike Schildt appears set on playing Cronenworth at second this season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani would go on to add RBI singles of their own to pad the Dodgers 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. The first-ever game played in South Korea, the convincing victory also made the Dodgers the first team of the 2024 season to log a win.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The two teams will play the second of two games on Thursday, before heading back to the United States to get fully into the swing of the regular season. For the Padres, their season will re-commence on March 25 as the Seattle Mariners come to town while the Dodgers have a date with the Cards on March 28.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jake Cronenworth not interested in making excuses for opening day gaffe

A two-time All-Star since making his debut with the Padres in 2020, Jake Cronenworth remains an integral part of the Padres. However, in the wake of the dissapointing play at second, the 30-year old could make no excuses. After the game, Cronenworth told the LA Times:

“It sucks. I don’t know what else to say.”

For a fielder who has not played much second base at all since 2022, Jake Cronenworth will need to make the necessary adjustments. Hopefully, for his case, they can be made before any further mishaps like this occur.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.