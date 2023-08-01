MLB fans were left in splits as the Tribal Chief of Baseball, Jared Carrabis, known for his sharp insights and witty commentary, made an audacious claim about the Boston Red Sox's inability to sneak their way into a trade rumor in 2023.

The Red Sox stand at a crucial point as the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaches. Outfielders Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall, along with pitcher James Paxton, have reportedly attracted significant interest from other teams. These potential moves could pave the way for Boston to acquire promising prospects and reinforce its talent pipeline for sustained success.

Yet, the Red Sox aren't solely focused on selling. They also face pressing needs in their pitching department. Despite the expected returns of star pitchers Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck from injury, the team still needs reliable arms.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the hours tick down to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline, the team's lack of activity has garnered eyeballs among MLB enthusiasts and Jared Carrabis is one of them.

Carrabis took to X and wrote:

"Lol the Red Sox can’t even sneak their way into a rumor."

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Lol the Red Sox can’t even sneak their way into a rumor.

Fans couldn't help but chuckle at Carrabis' humorous take and here's how they responded:

DanNHsox lover @eyesmile19591 @Jared_Carrabis Starting to think these are the Dead Sox instead of the Red Sox these days!

SSN - Atlanta Braves @SSN_Braves @Jared_Carrabis Saving all that money for Ohtani.. gotta look at the long game Jared

Jhonny Gómez @JohnGomez021 @Jared_Carrabis @Redsox32712356 It's been the same story in the last 3 seasons. Not sure why we still waiting for something to happen.

Jimmy @jimmystrz @Jared_Carrabis Another deadline with no nonevent you think?

Kyle (Summer edition) @kw1390 @Jared_Carrabis People complained too much about the Red Sox being "interest kings" so Chaim gave them something to complain about.

The Maestro @GoodLiving_Mike @Jared_Carrabis Can you make one up just so we feel included 🥺

gocolts12 @vcoach44 @Jared_Carrabis At least they can hit. Yanks do nothing as usual.

The Boston Red Sox made two strategic trades last week. The organization dealt Kike Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers and acquired Mauricio Llovera from the San Francisco Giants.

Jared Carrabis praises Houston Astros in light of 2023 MLB transactions

The Tribal Chief of Baseball, Jared Carrabis.

MLB insider and the Tribal Chief of Baseball, Jared Carrabis, took to Twitter to express his opinion on the Houston Astros' blueprint for organizational success.

Carrabis mentioned, how despite the controversy surrounding their cheating scandal, it cannot be denied that the Astros have built an organization that embodies the ideal traits every MLB franchise should strive for.

He wrote:

"Everyone’s gonna piss and moan for Astros praise, but (cheating aside) they are everything you should want your organization to be. They draft and develop stars, pay their stars to stay, sign free agent stars, trade for stars and go for it when they’ve got a shot to win it all."

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Everyone’s gonna piss and moan for Astros praise, but (cheating aside) they are everything you should want your organization to be. They draft and develop stars, pay their stars to stay, sign free agent stars, trade for stars and go for it when they’ve got a shot to win it all.

Carrabis' tweet was posted shortly after the Houston Astros made a blockbuster trade deadline deal, bringing back the legendary Justin Verlander from the New York Mets.