The Minnesota Twins had their backs against the wall in their ALDS matchup with the mighty Houston Astros. Unfortunately for Minnesota, it got no help from the umpiring crew.

The crew made 38 incorrect calls against Minnesota, which was by far the most made against a team in the divisional round, according to Pitch Profiler. The next closest team was the Texas Rangers, who had 27 calls against them.

It's tough to beat a team as good as the Astros, but it's nearly impossible to beat them when you have that many calls going against you. It certainly played a factor in their loss.

However, this is something the Twins have dealt with all season long. Players were frustrated in May when they felt they had been on the wrong end of umpires making mistakes.

"Unreal," one fan posted.

"It's really game changing. Fix this MLB," another fan posted.

The calls for robot umpires are getting louder and louder. Fans are frustrated with the inconsistencies behind the plate, especially in critical postseason matchups that could end a team's season.

Electronic strike zones are something MLB has access to. It has tested them in the minor leagues, and many fans favor the technology. It will be interesting to see if it ever comes to the big leagues.

The Minnesota Twins have nothing to hang their heads about

ALDS Astros-Twins

This was a successful season for the Minnesota Twins. Many did not have high expectations for this team, but they won the American League Central and their first postseason series since 2001.

The team got the much-needed postseason experience it can carry for next season. This loss should also motivate the team heading into the 2024 season, knowing it can perform in the playoffs.

Minnesota had a ton of players who stepped up, including Royce Lewis. While battling an injury, he hit four home runs in the postseason, tied for the second most in the team's history.

If they can keep their core together, the Twins can build upon the success they saw this season. They have a great pitching staff behind Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez, alongside an offense that simply does not quit and grinds out at-bats.

Given the nature of the American League Central the last few years, this is Minnesota's division to lose. The Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians have been wildly inconsistent lately.