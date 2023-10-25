The Texas Rangers may be the most popular MLB team in the country after eliminating the polarizing Houston Astros from the postseason. However, even though the team may have had the overwhelming support of baseball fans during ALCS, it does not make them the most recognizable franchise in the world.

This potential lack of global recognition may have led to an amusing and heartwarming error by the K-pop group STAYC. During a concert in Dallas, Texas, on October 19, the girl group decided to show their support for the local baseball team by wearing a Texas Rangers jersey.

It is a common practice for artists who perform in cities with prominent sports teams to wear the team's jersey. STAYC made an error that has caught the eyes of fans everywhere.

Instead of rocking a Texas Rangers MLB jersey, the Korean pop group was seen wearing the Rangers jersey of the Scottish soccer team. Rangers Football Club, who play in Glasgow, Scotland, may have a similar color scheme to that of the baseball team, but that is all they have in common.

Although the mistake has been viewed around the world on social media, fans of both Rangers teams have had fun with the gaff, but not in a malicious manner. Instead of being harsh, many have been rather kind-hearted to the error, with some just thankful that it was not a jersey of the polarizing New York Rangers hockey team.

The Texas Rangers will try to parlay their support during the ALCS into a World Series title

As one of the six remaining franchises in the MLB to have never won a World Series, the Rangers will be looking to not only ride the momentum of their ALCS victory to a title but also the support they gained for defeating the Houston Astros.

The Rangers had nearly the entire MLB fanbase supporting them when they faced their in-state rivals. Now, they will be hoping to have extra fans when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

