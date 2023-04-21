MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis hailed Mookie Betts for his incredible performance on Thursday night.

His recent tweet about Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Betts melted the hearts of MLB fans. Betts returned from a paternity leave to excel in a position he hadn't played in over a decade.

Carrabis tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mookie Betts has literally been sleeping in a chair at a hospital, rolled out the delivery room, showed up at the game five minutes after it started, played a position he hasn’t played in 12 years and looked like a Gold Glover doing it. Legend."

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Mookie Betts has literally been sleeping in a chair at a hospital, rolled out the delivery room, showed up at the game five minutes after it started, played a position he hasn’t played in 12 years and looked like a Gold Glover doing it. Legend. Mookie Betts has literally been sleeping in a chair at a hospital, rolled out the delivery room, showed up at the game five minutes after it started, played a position he hasn’t played in 12 years and looked like a Gold Glover doing it. Legend. https://t.co/XwiaHsh8qj

MLB fans on Twitter applauded Betts for his superhuman abilities.

"Probably helped deliver the baby too," one said.

"while solving a rubik’s cube with the other hand," another responded to that.

The Boston Red Sox received severe backlash for letting go of a player like Betts.

Prime @69prim3 @Jared_Carrabis Damn imagine having a guy like this on your team, oh wait @Jared_Carrabis Damn imagine having a guy like this on your team, oh wait

"Damn imagine having a guy like this on your team, oh wait" - Prime said.

ben hawley @_bhawley @Jared_Carrabis Sox should trade for him, could use a guy like that @Jared_Carrabis Sox should trade for him, could use a guy like that

"Sox should trade for him, could use a guy like that" - ben hawley wrote.

Josh Costigan @CostiganJD @Jared_Carrabis Wish the Sox could get good players like that. Home grown too @Jared_Carrabis Wish the Sox could get good players like that. Home grown too

"Wish the Sox could get good players like that. Home grown too" - Josh Costigan said.

Some even caved into relating to being a father in their own lives.

"Every Dad knows the chair, lol" - Larry Barnes claimed.

MLB fans commended Betts for being an amazing player and person that no team should ever let go of.

KRISTAL_CERVANTES 🌸 shop open 💗 @KC39797054 Click my profile plz @Jared_Carrabis Mookie Betts is the definition of dedication and commitment to his team. A true legend on and off the field!Click my profile plz @Jared_Carrabis Mookie Betts is the definition of dedication and commitment to his team. A true legend on and off the field! 🏆⚾️🔥 Click my profile plz

Neily Dan @neily_dan @Jared_Carrabis One of those people that’s just naturally good at literally everything he does.. I’m not surprised. Mookie is just that type @Jared_Carrabis One of those people that’s just naturally good at literally everything he does.. I’m not surprised. Mookie is just that type

Patrick⚾️ @pgeo15 @Jared_Carrabis Definitely a player you wanna lock up long term if you have the chance. Generational player. @Jared_Carrabis Definitely a player you wanna lock up long term if you have the chance. Generational player.

Golden Gloved MLB star Mookie Betts is future Hall of Fame baseball player

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts has won six Gold Gloves as an outfielder. The 30-year-old is a great match as a shortstop owing to his size, skills and caliber.

He's a future Hall of Famer. Betts is an outstanding bowler and has three officially sanctioned 300 games under his name. On the weekend of his 30th birthday, Betts rolled out the perfect game to make the day even more memorable.

Poll : 0 votes