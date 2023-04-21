MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis hailed Mookie Betts for his incredible performance on Thursday night.
His recent tweet about Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Betts melted the hearts of MLB fans. Betts returned from a paternity leave to excel in a position he hadn't played in over a decade.
Carrabis tweeted:
"Mookie Betts has literally been sleeping in a chair at a hospital, rolled out the delivery room, showed up at the game five minutes after it started, played a position he hasn’t played in 12 years and looked like a Gold Glover doing it. Legend."
MLB fans on Twitter applauded Betts for his superhuman abilities.
"Probably helped deliver the baby too," one said.
"while solving a rubik’s cube with the other hand," another responded to that.
The Boston Red Sox received severe backlash for letting go of a player like Betts.
"Damn imagine having a guy like this on your team, oh wait" - Prime said.
"Sox should trade for him, could use a guy like that" - ben hawley wrote.
"Wish the Sox could get good players like that. Home grown too" - Josh Costigan said.
Some even caved into relating to being a father in their own lives.
"Every Dad knows the chair, lol" - Larry Barnes claimed.
MLB fans commended Betts for being an amazing player and person that no team should ever let go of.
Golden Gloved MLB star Mookie Betts is future Hall of Fame baseball player
Betts has won six Gold Gloves as an outfielder. The 30-year-old is a great match as a shortstop owing to his size, skills and caliber.
He's a future Hall of Famer. Betts is an outstanding bowler and has three officially sanctioned 300 games under his name. On the weekend of his 30th birthday, Betts rolled out the perfect game to make the day even more memorable.