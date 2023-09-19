Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez recently posted an old advertisement starring Kobe Bryant, Tony Hawk, Michael Phelps and himself. In the advertisement, all four appear to be animated as they promote the video game Guitar Hero World Tour.

Alex Rodriguez and the other athletes are dressed in pink Oxford shirts, shorts and socks, reenacting Tom Cruise's iconic moment from the movie "Risky Business." Bryant is seen performing "Old Time Rock and Roll," with Rodriguez and Phelps on guitar and Hawk on drums.

The fan reactions are unmissable.

The 2008 commercial contributed to the video game's financial and critical success. Also, Rodriguez and Bryant both became close friends.

The eternal bond: Alex Rodriguez and Kobe Bryant

Basketball great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; a pilot; and six other passengers died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Alex Rodriguez was saddened to learn of his death, sharing his grief on social media:

"I learned so much from Kobe Bryant. He was naturally gifted but had a passion for basketball like no one else I've ever seen. His work ethic was impeccable and his stress on mastering the fundamentals is what elevated him to the player he was. I've never met anyone more focused with a myopic approach.

"He didn't pursue approval, affirmation, or adulation. He pursued excellence and process. He followed my career and would often call to help with my health, and daily routine ... and would even chime in about hitting techniques. He was a role model to me, and millions around the world."

Kobe Bryant was one of the most celebrated basketball players of all time. He was a shooting guard who played with the LA Lakers for the entirety of his 20-year NBA career from 1996-2016.