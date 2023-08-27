Shohei Ohtani the pitcher might be done for 2023 but Shohei Ohtani the batter is still not done. The Los Angeles Angels DH showed the world why regardless of his inability to pitch, he is one of the biggest assets in the game as he guided his team to a 5-3 win over the New York Mets.

Ohtani suffered a big blow to his free agency chances when he had to removed from the mound during his start against the Cincinnati Reds when he tore his UCL. The injury will keep him out of pitching action for 2023 and chances of a Tommy John surgery suggest even a larger chunk of 2024.

However, that has in no way meddled with his play on the plate as the 29-year-old reached base four times during the game against the Mets. The league's triples leader extended his lead when he had an RBI-triple in the top of the fourth that took Halos' lead to 4-0.

At the start of the game, Ohtani had also hit a double. His physical abilities showed when he stole two bases in the top of the fourth after being walked. The Angels' almost ran away with the game but had to avoid a brief come back from New York as they answered they tried to cut the five-run lead short.

The Halos held on for the win as they got their 63rd win of the seasons. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to heap praise on Ohtani's efforts.

Shohei Ohtani driving a Angels' postseason run?

Chances of the Los Angeles Angels making it to their first postseason in nine years has been fading. With a 63-67 record, LA are 10.5 games behind the last AL Wild Card spot which already has a lot of competition. If they are to increase those chances, the Halos have to go on a dream run and will require Ohtani and the rest of the roster to be at their best.