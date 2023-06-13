For his team, the Los Angeles Angels, having a player like Shohei Ohtani means that every game represents a possibility of building on MLB history. Last night, that's exactly what the superstar did.

A two-way star, Ohtani is known for his ability to pitch and hit. In 2021, Ohtani hit 100 RBIs and struck out 156, making him the first and only player to surpass 100 in each category in the same season.

In a showing on June 12 against the AL West leading-Texas Rangers, Ohtani showed fans why he continues to be touted as one of the best ever. The 28-year old followed up a sac-fly in the 5th inning with a solo shot in the seventh. In the twelfth inning, Ohtani came up huge again, hitting another two-run shot that would stand up as the winning run in the Angels' 9-6 victory.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Ohtani hit his 19th and 20th HR of the season today. He's currently 3rd in MLB with 102 K as a pitcher.



It's his 3rd career season where he hit 20 HR and struck out 100 batters (also done 2022 and 2021).



No other player in MLB history has done this even one time. Ohtani hit his 19th and 20th HR of the season today. He's currently 3rd in MLB with 102 K as a pitcher.It's his 3rd career season where he hit 20 HR and struck out 100 batters (also done 2022 and 2021). No other player in MLB history has done this even one time. https://t.co/TZ3gTGicCf

The pair of home runs against the Texas Rangers represented Ohtani's 19th and 20th home runs of the 2023 season. He is now second in the MLB in home runs and fifth in RBIs. Fans still cannot get enough of him.

Jay Quintana @jayquintana_jr @ESPNStatsInfo His last year in MLB -- and hopefully that won't be for a long time -- they just have to let him play in the outfield for one game. @ESPNStatsInfo His last year in MLB -- and hopefully that won't be for a long time -- they just have to let him play in the outfield for one game.

Nate @coolsneakers16 @ESPNStatsInfo When are people going to realize this guy is good at baseball? @ESPNStatsInfo When are people going to realize this guy is good at baseball?

Shohei Ohtani's pair of homers on the night signified the third straight season wherein he has garnered at least 20 home runs while striking out 100 or more batters. He is predicted to start on Thursday, when the Los Angeles Angels finish up their 4-game set in Arlington.

Chris Prescott @chrisprescott2 @ESPNStatsInfo Ohtani is an absolute beast. Nobody will ever catch or beat these stats he puts up. @ESPNStatsInfo Ohtani is an absolute beast. Nobody will ever catch or beat these stats he puts up.

Riding a 7-3 streak over their past ten, the Angels' fortunes have turned since this time last season. A franchise-worst 13-game losing skid last June all but closed the book on their season. Now, the Angels are in third place in the division, just a game behind the second-placed Houston Astros.

twittaman @twittaman @ESPNStatsInfo Wow!! This guy is UNREAL!! We've NEVER seen an athlete like this guy! @ESPNStatsInfo Wow!! This guy is UNREAL!! We've NEVER seen an athlete like this guy!

Shohei Ohtani's constant record-breaking should spell more success for his team

While Shohei Ohtani's newest feat is no less marvellous, hearing headlines of this kind is something that fans have come to expect of Ohtani. His team, which has not made the postseason since 2014, would fare much better if Shohei Ohtani and superstar teammate Mike Trout find a way to spread some of their constant success, and translate it into wins for their team.

