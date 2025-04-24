Fans baffled by $102M Mets star's reason behind early exit vs. Phillies

After a rocky performance against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had a hilarious reason for his discomfort in the extra innings win. Diaz pitched a perfect ninth, but in the 10th, he seemed in discomfort before leaving the mound without recording an out.

Initially, it was thought to be cramps that seized his hip movement, but after the game, Diaz shared a bizarre medical update. Diaz, who is on a five-year, $102 million deal, shared that the lengths of his leg had changed.

“Yesterday, both of my legs — one felt longer than the other, so we worked on that. I don’t know if that was the problem. It’s the first time that’s ever happened to me," Diaz said.

"We fixed it yesterday. Maybe I was like that before and it just showed up today, I don’t know. I was working with the trainer to get ready for the game, and I was watching my legs — and I noticed the right one looked longer than the left, so I told him. I asked if that was normal, and he said no. So, he adjusted my hips right away."

When asked how his legs changed length, Diaz said:

“I don’t know. I didn’t ask. He just did it, and I was feeling better after.”

Fans were baffled by hearing this reason as they shared reactions on the internet.

"That sort of thing usually requires surgery?" one fan asked.

"That's a spine issue. That does not sound good," another shared.

"So…they cut off part of his leg? 😂" one user reacted hilariously.

"I need a @RunDMcD opinion on this. Is this good or bad? Is he lying?" another posted.

One fan provided clarity on what actually was the issue.

"I think he meant one leg was striding longer than the other. Not that one leg is actually longer than the other," the fan said.

Athletic trainer gives detailed explanation of Edwin Diaz's leg length increase

Edwin Diaz's reasoning led to fans asking questions on what the actual issue was. To answer fans' query, Tommy Maestas, who runs Prehension Athletics, shared a detailed outlook, explaining why Diaz's leg was looking shorter.

"He used his biceps femoris long head and short head to extend his lead leg last year," Maestas wrote on X. "He’s only using his short head this year…..This is why his leg looks shorter.

"You can make the same case for his left arm because it too looks shorter……This is because he used his pronator teres to move his lead arm last year, but he’s using his flexor digitorum superficialis this year……2025 on the left…..2024 on the right."

Diaz has appeared in 11 games, posting a 4.91 ERA with six saves on the season.

