TikTok sensation Olivia Dunne is facing a lot of criticism from fans on Instagram after posting a photo of herself wearing an athletic dress.

Olivia has been promoting the importance of body positivity for a long time. But, fans are now accusing her of editing and airbrushing her images and pointing her out for not practicing what she preaches.

This follows resurfacing of an instagrammer, John Dorsey's video where he points out Photoshopping of Dunne's images posted to the social networking site. Comments of trollers flooded Instagram, pointing out perceived inconsistencies between her message of self-love and the alleged alterations to her photos.

One fan wrote, "Photoshop… but you preach body positivity?"

Another disappointed follower stated, "Unfollowing because you edit your photos."

Dunne who is just 20, is reportedly the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA. She shot to fame following her captivating gymnastics routines posted on TikTok during the pandemic.

Even after being such a famous athlete, the recent criticism highlights the scrutiny that public figures often face when their actions don't align with the values they promote.

Paul Skenes confirms Relationship with Olivia Dunne

Pittsburgh Pirates' newest star Paul Skenes has recently confirmed being in a relationship with Olivia Dunne. Skenes mentioned that he started knowing Dunne through mutual connections as a friend of his was dating her roommate.

Skenes also spoke about being swarmed by fans wherever the couple went , being asked for photos, autographs, etc

The 21-year- old played college baseball for the Air Force Falcons and the LSU Tigers before being picked by the MLB side Pittsburgh Pirates this year.

Paul was one of the top prospects coming into the 2023 MLB draft, and was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Pirates with a signing bonus of $9.2 million.