By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 14, 2025 04:48 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Fans blast Rockies after Padres shut them down in 3-game sweep - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Rockies couldn't score a single run in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. This has put them in bad place with their fans, who expect a much better showing from the NL West bottom feeders.

While no one expected the Rockies to win against the Padres, getting shut out in three straight games has put them in the crosshairs of their fans.

After losing Games 1 and 2, 8-0 and 2-0 respectively, a complete game shutout from Padres ace Michael King helped San Diego win the game 6-0 against the Rockies.

"HOLY SH*T," one fan commented.
"Borderline comedy. Imagine embarrassing an entire state," another fan wrote.
"This organization is embarrassing. We have a winning tradition here, step up or move," one fan added.
"Is this the worse Rockies team ever or is it way too early to tell?" another asked.
"0 runs in 27 innings. Congrats!" one fan said.
"Shutout sweep yall can’t be serious 💀💀💀💀" one fan posted.
Some fans want the current owners to sell the team.

Kyle Freeland started for the Rockies on Sunday. He gave up five earned run on eight hits in five innings pitched. Only two Rockies hitters recorded a hit on Sunday off Michael King. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and Michael Togila were those two names.

Rockies need to get back to winning ways

The Colorado Rockies have been in existence since 1993. In 33 seasons, they have made the playoffs only five teams. In the last 10 years, they have made the postseason twice and has only one postseason series win. The last time they finished a regular season above .500 came in 2018, when they finished with a 91-72 record.

As such, the Rockies continue to struggle and are not expected to make the postseason again in 2025 if the 3-12 record is a true reflection of their season. If they want to change this, they'll need to start winning and that begins with a three-game series against the LA Dodgers on the road, starting Monday.

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the majors. But they are coming off a series loss against the Chicago Cubs, which includes a 16-0 beatdown. The Rockies could use this derailment in momentum of opposition to their benefit.

Edited by Debasish
