Jung Hoo Lee is a talented outfielder who plays for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korean Baseball Organization. Having bagged the MVP trophy in the 2022 season, Lee is widely considered the best pure hitter in the KBO.

He made his debut in the KBO in 2017 and finished the season winning the KBO Rookie of the Year title. As he heads into the seventh year of his career, he expressed his desire to play in MLB and came to an agreement with his team to enter free agency after the season is over.

Jung Hoo Lee has made a major move in his career and has hired BorasCorp, a well-known sports agency, to represent him. BorasCorp, headed by super agent Scott Boras, is one of the most powerful and influential agencies in the sports industry and has represented some of the biggest names in baseball.

At 25 years old, Lee will be a free agent after next season, and is expected to draw a lot of interest from MLB teams. He has already shown his potential by hitting .349/.421/.575 with 23 homers and 113 RBIs for the Kiwoom Heroes last year.

In a statement released by the club, Lee said:

"The team has been giving me so much support since I was a rookie, and I was able to start dreaming about playing overseas because the team has helped me grow as a player"

He added:

"First and foremost, I will concentrate on the upcoming season. I will put aside personal ambitions and try to help the team win the Korean Series."

Who will look to land Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee in 2024?

Fans and MLB experts alike believe that Lee could be a valuable asset to any MLB team, but one of the top contenders in popular opinion will be the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team has a history of signing players from the KBO, including Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has been one of the best pitchers in the league since his move to the MLB. The Dodgers also have a strong Korean fan base, and Lee could be a great addition to the team.

Another team that could be interested in Jung Hoo Lee is the Boston Red Sox. The team has struggled in recent years and could use a boost in their offense. Lee's power-hitting abilities could be a great asset for the team, and he could become a key player in their resurgence.

The New York Yankees could be another team that could be interested, considering their knack for picking up top talents and the team's strong fan base in Asia.

Overall, Jung Hoo Lee is a consistent performer who is likely to be in high demand when he becomes a free agent.

