Texas Rangers fans have made their displeasure known towards recent comments made by FOX analyst and MLB legend John Smoltz. As the Rangers clinched Game 3 of the World Series against the D-backs, fans alleged Smoltz of prejudice against their team.

This isn't the only time John Smoltz has been in the crosshairs of Rangers fans this postseason. During the ALDS showdown against the Baltimore Orioles, the former Atlanta Braves pitcher was accused of favoring the Orioles.

Smoltz, according to the Rangers fans, kept making underhanded comments about the team throughout the game. However, the comment that especially irked the Rangers fans in Game 3 came at the end when Smoltz said:

"This win was bigger for Texas than the loss was for Arizona."

The comment has raised concerns about Smoltz's professionalism in what should be a professional broadcasting environment. It was just one of several comments that fans believe showed Smoltz's biases.

While Game 3 had its share of controversy, including some questionable calls by the umpire crew, it was Smoltz's alleged biases that hit a nerve. Social media platforms erupted with calls for Smoltz to be removed from future Rangers games. It remains to be seen whether the criticism will lead to any changes in the FOX broadcasting lineup.

The Rangers winning the World Series title will be one for the history books

The Texas Rangers' performance in Chase Field on Tuesday night was one to behold. With their Game 4 win, the team finds itself on the brink of achieving their first-ever World Series title.

On the other hand, facing a 3-1 deficit, the Diamondbacks are a loss away from ending their aspirations for the World Series title since 2001. They've shown resilience in the past, but the Rangers' offensive display puts the D-backs squarely on the ropes.

With the Rangers only a win away from rewriting the history books, all eyes will be on whether Arizona can mount a comeback.