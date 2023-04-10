When the Los Angeles Angels gave their fans a franchise-worst 13-game losing slide last June, it closed the book on their 2022 season. It would thus be the eighth straight season without playoff baseball at Angels Stadium.

After heroic performances from Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, two of the best players in the world who also play for the Angels, fans thought 2023 might be different. However, the team once again showed the world why it is a thankless occupation to be an Angels fan.

After splitting the first two games of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Angels were looking to capture the rubbermatch. The Angels went 6-0 up on account of home runs from Hunter Renfroe, Shohei Ohtani, and Logan O'Hoppe by the fourth inning.

Although the Los Angeles Angels gave up 10 unanswered runs to the Blue Jays, they tied the game at 10 to head into extra innings. Unfortunately, for Trout and company, the Jays rallied an beat them 12-11.

"FINAL: Angels 11, Blue Jays 12" - Los Angeles Angels

Angels fans are no strangers to heartbreak and frustration. Still, dropping a game in which the score favored your side by six runs midway through the game is a hard pill to swallow. They reacted on social media:

Furthermore, performances like these place the roles of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout under scrutiny more and more each time. Although there are multiple MVP Awards between the two, the Angels seem perrennially unable to achieve success as a club.

Reid Detmers, the Angels starter, surrendered five runs in five innings. Doubts have surrounded the viability of the Angels' bullpen and manager Phil Nevin's use of it. Nevin's decision to bring in reliever Ryan Tepera is being questioned after Tepera surrendered a 7th inning Grand Slam to third baseman Matt Chapman.

Los Angeles Angels, cannot be making games like this a habit in 2023

Questions continue to swirl for Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 1-year contract worth $30 million with the team this offseason to avoid arbitration. He is expected to draw contract offers in the realm of $500 million when he hits free agency in the fall.

This loss was so enfuriatingly typical of the Angels. It featured offensive onslaughts and defensive capabilities, but eventually frayed under itself. If the Angels want any chance of contending in their division this season, then nightmarish performances such as these need to be minimized at every turn.

