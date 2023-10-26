In the wake of the World Series clash between the Diamondbacks and the Rangers, a debate has re-ignited over the format of the MLB's playoff system. Statistician Nate Silver took to X (formerly Twitter) to advocate for an overhaul of the current MLB playoff system.

He wrote:

"This is the least compelling World Series matchup in a long time, maybe ever. MLB made a lot of great and overdue changes this season but it's time to contract the playoffs and give the regular season more meaning."

Silver is referring to the fact that neither World Series finalist had secured their division title. Thus, in his opinion, the results of the regular season is not given enough importance.

However, the tweet has drawn fire from baseball fans, who clearly disagree with Silver's perspective. Fan responses have been unequivocal in their defense of both the Diamondbacks and the Rangers, who beat formidable teams to earn their spot.

This year marks the potential for a ninth different champion in ten years, a testament to the competitive balance and growing interest in the sport. Further, the Rangers and Diamondbacks collectively hold the record for the fewest combined regular season wins in a World Series matchup with 174.

It is, precisely, this level of unpredictability that makes baseball appealing. Silver's view on emphasizing the regular season would diminish the excitement of the sport. The real thrill of baseball comes from its unexpected outcomes.

Underdogs Rangers and Diamondbacks promise an electrifying World Series

In an unpredictable turn of events, the Rangers and the Diamondbacks, both considered underdogs, have made it to the World Series. The Rangers overcame the Astros in a decisive game, while the Diamondbacks took down the Phillies.

For the Rangers, Adolis Garcia has been nothing short of heroic, and he is expected to be in top form. The team also boasts strong performances from Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

On the Diamondbacks' side, Corbin Carroll and NLCS MVP Ketel Marte have been exceptional. Both are expected to be major factors in the series.

Despite their current successes, both teams faced long odds to even make it this far. On August 11, the Diamondbacks were sitting at a record of 57-59, with statistical models placing their odds of reaching the World Series at under 1%.

The Rangers, too, were not widely expected to contend for the title, making their current status all the more remarkable. Now these two teams will be vying for the World Series.