The controversial split between Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens (who is currently dating Cole Tucker from the Colorado Rockies), sparked an interesting debate among fans.

This debate revolved around their shared pet dog, Darla. The couple co-owned Darla during their time together, and now, fans are wondering about her care.

Hudgens recently posted a picture of Darla on her Instagram account:

Speculation has taken over Instagram as fans exchanged opinions on whether Butler continued to care for Darla post-breakup or not. Some fans were concerned, suggesting that amid their split, Darla might have been left without the care and attention she deserves:

Following a breakup, pet custody can be a complicated issue and it seems that Darla is being taken care of by Vanessa.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens's relationship spanned over eight years. Their connection began in 2011, marked by red-carpet appearances and joint trips to events like Coachella.

While their official relationship revelation was at Ashley Tisdale's sister's birthday bash in 2011, they crossed paths back in 2005 on the set of "High School Musical."

Following their breakup, Austin Butler expressed gratitude in a Los Angeles Times interview for Hudgens' support. She trusted him and gave him confidence to pursue roles and eventually secure significant opportunities, specifically the ''Elvis'' role.

In 2020, a new chapter unfolded as Hudgens and Cole Tucker of the Colorado Rockies became friends, and their connection grew stronger after her split with Austin Butler. Photographs of them holding hands sparked rumors about them dating.

Cole Tucker proposed on Valentine's Day 2021, with a stunning diamond ring, sealing their engagement. The pair are very active on social media, and their wedding is being planned in the public eye.

When it comes around, it will surely be a huge event and fans will be pleased to see clips and stories of the big day on Instagram.