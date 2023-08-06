Mallory Pugh's injury has dealt the USWNT a fatal blow to their chances of winning the World Cup, and both fans and analysts are now questioning the team's play.

Fans on Instagram expressed their disappointment in the absence of the star player, the wife of baseball player Dansby Swanson, with comments like "Team sucks without you" and "Wishing you were there playing for the USA."

Here's what fans on Instagram said.

Mallory Pugh's Instagram Post

Pugh's trajectory had been impressively ascending, and her standout 2022 season showed off all of her potential. With a surge of goals and assists from abroad and a remarkable record of 15 goals in 19 NWSL games, she raised the bar for 2023.

Pugh, however, suffered a torn patellar tendon during a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland, which brought about an unexpected turn of events.

She will require surgery as a result of her unfortunate injury, which also raises questions about her availability for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It is uncertain whether she should be included, given that her recovery is estimated to take two to six months.

After the defeat, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski is faced with the difficult task of adjusting the team's offensive approach.

Swanson's singular talent and skill in front of the goal have made her an irreplaceable force since 2022, making the task of finding a comparable replacement challenging.

The group needs to find a solution to the void left by Pugh's absence in order to regain its competitive edge on the world stage.

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Swanson's marriage

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh's enchanting relationship go beyond sports. The two were introduced by Jace Peterson, a former Atlanta Braves teammate who also happens to be married to Brianna, Mallory's sister.

They had no idea that this chance encounter would spark a romantic tale of extraordinary proportions. Over the course of four years, the bond between Dansby and Mallory grew stronger.

Swanson thought it was the ideal time to advance their relationship in 2021 as he basked in the success of the Atlanta Braves' World Series victory.

The athletic couple proudly announced their engagement while they were overcome with overwhelming joy and excitement, reiterating their unwavering commitment to one another.

In December 2022, Dansby and Mallory exchanged heartfelt vows in front of their loved ones, beginning the wonderful journey of marriage.

Their enchanted wedding ceremony took place at the picturesque Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia. After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds traveled to a tropical island for their honeymoon.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson's romance is a prime example of the significance of chance meetings and common interests. Even in the midst of the demands of a professional sports environment, true love can endure and even flourish.