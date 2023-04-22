Shohei Ohtani yet again produced a pitching masterclass as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in the series opener on Friday. Led by Ohtani, the Angels put up a stellar defensive display, stopping the Royals from getting on the scoresheet.

However, some fans were not convinced by the Japanese star's performance since he did not pitch in the Bronx during their defeat at the hands of the Yankees.

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best baseball player in the world right now. Yet, the Angels lost their first series of the season against the Yankees earlier this week. The Angels started well with a 5-2 win in the first game.

Furthermore, they went on to lose the next two games with the Angels deciding to rest Ohtani from pitching duties.

Shohei Ohtani returned to pitching duties against the Royals and put up another marvelous display. He pitched seven innings, allowing only 2 hits and 2 walks while not allowing any runs. It was another top-drawer performance that is becoming a regularity with Ohtani on the mound.

Yet, some fans are still unconvinced since he didn't pitch against the Yankees during their loss earlier in the week. Fans took to social media to make their feelings known.

"Of course he avoided pitching in the Bronx with his 27 ERA against the Yankees," tweeted one fan. "It’s the royals, it doesn’t count," added another.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani with another marvelous performance. 🤩 Shohei Ohtani with another marvelous performance. 🤩 https://t.co/bEjfTPxRR9

Nick Miller @__nickmiller__ @MLB @Angels Of course he avoided pitching in the Bronx with his 27 ERA against the Yankees @MLB @Angels Of course he avoided pitching in the Bronx with his 27 ERA against the Yankees

Jaysweat @Jaysweat01 @MLB @Angels I never see him pitch against a good team. @MLB @Angels I never see him pitch against a good team.

Shohei Ohtani continues his pitching masterclass as the MLB season goes on

Shohei Ohtani posted an ERA of 0.86 in his first four starts of the season but was bothered by the fact that he walked the first batter in all four instances and vowed to change that. He did just that in Friday's encounter against the Royals, striking out the side in a dominant first innings that went on to culminate in an 11-strikeout performance on the night.

His performance saw him lower his ERA to 0.64 in the 28 innings he has pitched so far this season. Ohtani set a new record for the Angels during the first five starts of the season.

However, the Angels are still far from where they want to be. They have compiled a 10-10 record so far this season which sees them sit third in the AL West table. It is still early in the season and the Angels will hope to better their record and climb higher on the table. They have two games against the Royals in which they will hope to repeat their performance.

