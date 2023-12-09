Shohei Ohtani is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two sides agreed to a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract that shatters the other top contracts in the league.

It does not stop there. Ohtani signed the richest professional contract in the history of sports. He has beaten out Lionel Messi's contract, which he signed with FC Barcelona in 2017 for $674 million.

Ohtani sets the record for professional contracts in North America. He shatters Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 12-year, $426.5 million deal.

Ohtani's contract was expected to be large, but few expected it to be this large. He can now concentrate on his off-season training and recovery from the elbow surgery he had at the end of the season.

"Wow, just wow!" one fan posted.

"$70 million a year is insanity" another fan posted.

Baseball fans were stunned by Shohei Ohtani's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. If you take Aaron Judge's ($360 million) and Gerrit Cole's ($324 million) contracts combined, it still would not be worth more than Ohtani's.

Ohtani is coming off an American League MVP season where he hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. His bat alone is worth much of that contract.

Shohei Ohtani put his money where his mouth is by signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has yet to make a postseason appearance in his six-year MLB career thus far. After winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Samurai Japan, he expressed his desire to play in the MLB's postseason.

By signing with the Dodgers, Ohtani has given himself one of the best chances to win one of those illustrious titles. Before signing Ohtani, they were already one of the favorites to win the 2024 World Series.

However, LA still has some work to do over the winter. They could use one or two more starting pitchers. Walker Buehler will most likely be on a pitch count next season after missing the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. Ohtani will not be able to pitch again until the 2025 season.

Watch for this team to remain active over the offseason and fill their holes. Their championship window has gotten even bigger, and they do not want to miss their chance to reign terror over the league.

