Fans flood TikTok with reactions to Olivia Dunne's last-year gymnastics prep at LSU: "Hope your senior season is the best ever"

As the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics season approaches, fans on TikTok are buzzing with excitement and well wishes for LSU’s star athlete, Olivia Dunne. The 21-year-old gymnast, also known for being the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect, Paul Skenes, took to TikTok to share her anticipation for what will be her last year in college gymnastics.

In a series of pictures posted on her TikTok account, Dunne expressed her readiness for the upcoming season, which is set to kick off in January. With less than a month to go, the gymnastics sensation has garnered immense support from fans, with comments flooding in to wish her the best of luck in her final year donning the LSU uniform:

"Hope your senior season is the best ever," commented one fan.

Olivia Dunne has announced time off from social media due to finals season at LSU

Dunne’s popularity extends beyond the gymnastics arena, as she has gained attention for her social media presence. Recently, she announced a temporary break from social media during finals week, indicating that she is still a regular college student facing the stress of exams. In her TikTok post, Dunne humorously reassured her followers that she would be "back to slaying soon" once finals were over:

"LSU gymnastics fans are about to decrease once you leave," added another TikTok user.

Despite her fame, Dunne revealed last month that she no longer attends classes in person due to a threatening incident. A 2021 police report detailed a message she received, prompting her to prioritize safety over in-person attendance. The LSU gymnastics team also increased security measures due to Dunne’s popularity, especially after a disruptive incident involving overzealous fans at the University of Utah.

As fans eagerly await Olivia Dunne’s return to the gymnastics floor, the TikTok community continues to shower her with support and encouragement for a memorable senior season at LSU.

