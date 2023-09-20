Fans witnessed a surprisingly profane exchange between Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón and umpire Phil Cuzzi. The incident happened during Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hot mics captured the argument, giving fans an unfiltered look at the tensions that can arise during a game.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning following a disputed strike call. Cuzzi and Cintrón began shouting at each other, leading Cuzzi to step out from behind home plate and issue a warning.

During the argument, Cuzzi also stated he would not be listening to Cintrón's complaints. Cintrón responded with a blunt expletive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This led Cuzzi to immediately eject him from the game and reply in kind. The umpire said:

"F*** me? F*** you!"

Expand Tweet

The explicit exchange has set off a wave of social media reactions. Fans are excited to see such a candid argument caught on video. Arguments about calls are common in MLB, but it's rare for them to become explicit and publicly aired.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The heated exchange between Cuzzi and Cintrón has started multiple debates. Questions about professionalism in the MLB, umpire roles and game conduct are being raised. The incident adds drama to an already intense season.

Phil Cuzzi ejects Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón amid high-stakes game

Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was ejected in the sixth inning of a high-stakes game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Houston were down 7-3 when the argument erupted between Cintron and home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi over a controversial strike call. Cintron, who started his coaching career with the Astros in 2018, is known for not holding back during games.

After a heated exchange, the hitting coach was ejected.

Expand Tweet

Houston responded almost immediately to the ejection of their vocal hitting coach. Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer, narrowing the Orioles' lead to 7-5 and reigniting the Astros' momentum.

However, the Orioles quickly quashed any hopes of a comeback. Austin Hays and Heston Kjerstad blasted home runs in the seventh inning, winning them the game.