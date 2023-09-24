In August 2023, Paul Skenes officially confirmed his relationship with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and asked fans to give her space when she attends his games. Recently, Dunne was spotted in the stands watching Skenes, making his debut for the Bradenton Marauders.

The two were seen together at the LSU vs. Arkansas game, and they posted a picture on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to react on social media:

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Paul Skenes, a 21-year-old pitcher out of LSU, played his first game for the minor league outfit at LECOM Park after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft.

Olivia Dunne is an American artistic gymnast and social media personality. A former USA national team member and a current member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team, she is the highest-valued women's college athlete as of 2022.

Paul Skenes' road to the MLB

Paul Skenes is an American professional baseball pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He played college baseball for the Air Force Falcons and the LSU Tigers. Skenes was born and raised in Orange County, California, where he attended El Toro High School and played three seasons of varsity baseball.

During his time with the Falcons, he established himself as an outstanding pitcher, earning the John Olerud Award in 2022, Mountain West Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2022, and Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Skenes has signed a contract with a record $9.2 million signing bonus with the Pittsburgh Pirates.