During player introductions at the 2018 LLWS, "Big Al" Delia of Team New Jersey stole the show. Now, the Little League World Series vet is getting clicks again.

Al Delia, who was just twelve years old in 2018, displayed a confidence that few ballplayers his age have. Unabashed, Delia was happy to talk a big game.

During the ESPN player introductions for his team in 2018, Alfred Delia introduced himself, and proceeded to explain that "he hits dingers." Although the video is from 2018, a recent reposting has fans falling in love with the youngster all over again.

"How can you not be romantic about baseball" - Kevin Magnet

A native of Middleton, New Jersey, Delia's hilarious introduction gained him overnight popularity. Several players, such as then-New York Mets star Todd Frazier, even met Delia to take photos with him.

Ian Huff @Real_Ian_Huff @KevMagnet Kid's been fed a constant drip of gabagool since he left the womb

Kevin Magnet @KevMagnet @Real_Ian_Huff He should be on the state flag of new jersey

Fans who saw the video for the first time are loving it, and those who have seen it before are happy to be reminded of this special moment from the 2018 LLWS. Now, Delia is a 17-year old senior at his high school, and is still hitting dingers.

Kevin Magnet @KevMagnet @legotrillermoth Honestly looked at the kid and didn’t doubt it for a second I knew kids like him growing up

Franky @Franky_Corleone @KevMagnet Mans just skipped the whole amateur/college build and went straight for the competitive slow-pitch softball physique. Genius.

daddy khakipants @pos_pisces @KevMagnet he has the quiet menace of Marlon Brando in the godfather

In the summer of 2021, Al and his teammates at Middleton High School went on an undefeated streak. While he may not have seen success at the Little League World Series, at least there was some consolation in his young, yet exciting career.

Jimmy Jackson @JammyJickson @KevMagnet I just know but Al is gonna make it to the big leagues one day

keewa @keewa @KevMagnet @willmenaker Baby Ruth over here

An ardent admirer of Giancarlo Stanton, Big Al was able to meet his New York Yankees idol in 2018. Although the hopes were big, Al's team actually failed to qualify for the elimination stage of the 2018 LLWS, following a loss to Maryland in which Alfred Delia went 0-for-1.

Positive Phillies fan @Busparbrainboy @KevMagnet Kid looks and talks like a mob boss

The 2023 Little League World Series will get underway in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on August 16. It will feature ten teams from the various regions of the USA, alongside ten teams from the international pool.

LLWS was the pinnacle of Big Al Delia's baseball career

While a promising young player to be sure, Delia is not mentioned in any high-level scouting reports. As such, we have reason to believe that he will not be pursuing a pro baseball career.

Either way, the confidence and poise displayed by the youngster at the LLWS leads us to believe that if he carries himself with even half of that confidence, he will find that success comes easily in the long life ahead of him.