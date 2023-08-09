Illinois vs Ohio Little League World Series 2023: Start time, TV and streaming details

On August 16, all eyes will be on the Little League World Series, scheduled to take place in the town of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. As with every August, the stars of tomorrow will make their presence known.

Regarded as the biggest event of the year in youth baseball, a total of twenty teams will be competing. Owing to the international nature of the tournament, ten teams from the USA will appear alongside ten teams from the rest of the world.

The 2023 Little League World Series will mark the 76th time that that adolescents aged 4-16 will feature in the spectacle. Although most MLB-standard rules are adhered to, regulation games in the tournament only lasts six innings.

Cayla F1 @CaylaMonacoF1

The kid closes it out with style. pic.twitter.com/Yxv9GPfmKu Grayson May #1 is the Pitcher to watch in the upcoming Little League World Series. Nolensville, Tennessee goes to it's 3rd straight LLWS.The kid closes it out with style.

On August 17, Ohio and Illinois will square off in the eight game of the tournament, with action getting underway at 3 pm ET at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. While the loser will be sent home, the winner will qualify to play in the semifinal game, scheduled for the 24th of August.

While the atmosphere at the Little League World Series is renowned, not everybody will be fortunate enough to be in Williamsport this year. Thankfully, several options exist to catch the action.

ESPN will be providing all games in the 2023 Little League World Series across it's cable outlet, and related mobile apps. ESPN has been the flagship carrier of the tournament for several seasons.

"Lamade Stadium, Williamsport" - Chris Downey

Alternatively, the Little League WS will be available to those who prefer to stream though FuboTV. A favorite of MLB fans, Fubo bypasses blackout restrictions, meaning that a New York Yankees fan living in California would have no problem catching the action. The sports pack, which includes LLBWS action, can be yours for $24.99 per month.

Little League World Series will showcase the best of tomorrow

Over its history, the LLBWS has produced some serious talent, including former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger, who won the NL MVP in 2017. Now, the best and brightest from around the USA and the world will have the opportunity to show their greatness, and play on the largest stage that they have occupied yet in their young lives.