Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena has been named a finalist for GQ's Men of the Year Award in Mexico. He is coming off a dominant season, where he solidified his status as the face of the franchise in Tampa Bay.

Arozarena is also coming off a spectacular performance in the World Baseball Classic. He took Team Mexico to the semifinals, where Samurai Japan defeated them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There is no denying that Arozarena has a loud personality, and he showed that off with a few of his outfits in the photo shoot. His iconic 'arms crossed' pose and famous cowboy boots are missing.

Fashion in baseball has become a part of the culture, just like it is in other sports. Seeing baseball players show off their personalities with their outfits is great. It helps fans connect with the players and helps grow the game.

"This is swaggy man," one fan posted.

Instagram Comment

"Are you feeling Randy baby," another fan posted.

Instagram Comment

Instagram Comment

Fans love the confidence of Randy Arozarena. Some fans believe it is the best GQ cover they have seen.

Instagram Comment

Instagram Comment

Arozarena is one of the most well-dressed players in the league and the only player to wear cowboy boots during batting practice.

Much is expected of Randy Arozarena next season

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

Randy Arozarena is coming off a spectacular 2023 season. In 151 games with the Tampa Bay Rays, he hit .254/.364/.425 with 23 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

It was good enough to help the Rays make the postseason. However, they met their match with the Texas Rangers in the Wild Card round, losing the series 2-0 to end their season.

Much will be expected of Arozarena during the 2024 season. He may need to carry the offense, as there is no telling when or if Wander Franco will be able to return to the team.

Franco is the center of an ongoing investigation involving an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Expand Tweet

This situation is unprecedented, so there is no telling how long it could take for this case to be resolved.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.