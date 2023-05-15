Former MLB pitcher and ESPN broadcaster David Cone's comments about using a woman's voice on pitchcom infuriated MLB fans. This came during the Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday night.

It was during a discussion among the commentators about how different celebrity voices would sound on PitchCom. They discussed Jon Hamm's and James Earl Jones' voices, when Cone made a contraversial comment.

“A woman’s voice [on the PitchCom]? That would sort of be, I think this is a good pitch, maybe, y'know?”

MLB Fans on Twitter were not happy with the comments, especially on Mother's Day. Discourse poured in on Twitter, with fans speaking their minds in no uncertain terms:

Warning: NSFW Language.

Rhiannon @LILNUGRHI Really David Cone? It’s Mother’s Day and you’re gonna say some stupid sexist comment on ESPN? Always a bad move making comments like that but ITS F*CKIN MOTHERS DAY YA SCHMUCK like for one day just one can you please respect women? Really David Cone? It’s Mother’s Day and you’re gonna say some stupid sexist comment on ESPN? Always a bad move making comments like that but ITS F*CKIN MOTHERS DAY YA SCHMUCK like for one day just one can you please respect women?

J80 aka JPS aka the anti-“let’s go!” guy @rsfpt David Cone: a piece of shit then and a piece of shit now. David Cone: a piece of shit then and a piece of shit now.

Rev. DJ Chris Rapko @revdjrapko I can only assume that was David Cone with the sexist comments about women being indecisive on @espn - seriously? Come on. I can only assume that was David Cone with the sexist comments about women being indecisive on @espn - seriously? Come on.

Rocky and Roll 🕺 @jamescigarettes Did anyone else catch that weird thing David Cone said about women on SNB or was it just me Did anyone else catch that weird thing David Cone said about women on SNB or was it just me

Brigitte Peck @BrigittePeck Whoever is calling Sunday Night Baseball on @espn thinking he’s being clever talking about a woman’s voice on PitchCom when in fact he’s insulting all the women who know plenty about the game. #dobetter Whoever is calling Sunday Night Baseball on @espn thinking he’s being clever talking about a woman’s voice on PitchCom when in fact he’s insulting all the women who know plenty about the game. #dobetter

Luke M @CHL3334 @espn Did anyone else just catch the low-key sexism on the ESPN broadcast when they were talking about having a woman's voice on the PitchCom??? And on Mother's Day no less.... #DoBetter @espn Did anyone else just catch the low-key sexism on the ESPN broadcast when they were talking about having a woman's voice on the PitchCom??? And on Mother's Day no less.... #DoBetter

Lauren Bundy @lbundy90 That comment about a woman's voice on the PitchCom was... something. That comment about a woman's voice on the PitchCom was... something.

Yankees (1-161)✡️⚾️ @Yankeesburner28 DAVID CONE IS LOSING HIS JOB! DAVID CONE IS LOSING HIS JOB!

David Cone's career with the New York Yankees

David Cone walks on the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees on October 14, 2022 in New York

David Cone is a former MLB pitcher who played for a number of teams, including the Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets. However, he is perhaps best known for his time with the New York Yankees.

Cone played for the Yankees from 1995 to 2000, during which time he won four World Series championships with the team. He was known for his powerful fastball and his ability to pitch under pressure, which made him a valuable asset to the team.

During his tenure with the Yankees, Cone posted a record of 64-40 and had an ERA of 3.91. He also recorded 888 strikeouts during that time, cementing his reputation as one of the best pitchers in the league.

In addition to his success on the field, Cone was also known for his leadership and his ability to mentor younger players. He was widely respected by his teammates and was often called upon to give pep talks and offer advice to struggling players.

It remains to be seen what will happen after his comments on Sunday, but it seems likely that at least an apology will be forthcoming.

