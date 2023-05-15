Former MLB pitcher and ESPN broadcaster David Cone's comments about using a woman's voice on pitchcom infuriated MLB fans. This came during the Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday night.
It was during a discussion among the commentators about how different celebrity voices would sound on PitchCom. They discussed Jon Hamm's and James Earl Jones' voices, when Cone made a contraversial comment.
“A woman’s voice [on the PitchCom]? That would sort of be, I think this is a good pitch, maybe, y'know?”
MLB Fans on Twitter were not happy with the comments, especially on Mother's Day. Discourse poured in on Twitter, with fans speaking their minds in no uncertain terms:
Warning: NSFW Language.
David Cone's career with the New York Yankees
David Cone is a former MLB pitcher who played for a number of teams, including the Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets. However, he is perhaps best known for his time with the New York Yankees.
Cone played for the Yankees from 1995 to 2000, during which time he won four World Series championships with the team. He was known for his powerful fastball and his ability to pitch under pressure, which made him a valuable asset to the team.
During his tenure with the Yankees, Cone posted a record of 64-40 and had an ERA of 3.91. He also recorded 888 strikeouts during that time, cementing his reputation as one of the best pitchers in the league.
In addition to his success on the field, Cone was also known for his leadership and his ability to mentor younger players. He was widely respected by his teammates and was often called upon to give pep talks and offer advice to struggling players.
It remains to be seen what will happen after his comments on Sunday, but it seems likely that at least an apology will be forthcoming.