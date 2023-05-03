Ronald Acuna Jr. put in a great shift for the Atlanta Braves, one day after being plunked on the shoulder by a fastball.

However, making headlines was a play Acuna made trying to steal a base in the sixth that resulted in him doing a somersault to stay on the bag. Fans are now confused if he was indeed hurt the previous night.

Before traveling to Miami, the Braves were away to the New York Mets. In the second game of a doubleheader between the two teams, Acuna was hit by a 93 mph pitch in the first inning by starter Tylor Megill.

He was drilled into the shoulder on a 0-2 ball and was visibly in a lot of pain and was taken off. Initial X-ray reports from the ground didn't suggest anything major, and so he was back in the lineup.

The 25-year-old shone brightly in Miami, getting an important double to drive in a run. During the play he also achieved a National League-leading 14th stolen base. In the process, Ronald Acuna Jr. took his batting average to a very high .362. The Braves got their 20th win of the season and are solidifying their position at the top of the NL East standings.

However, fans weren't satisfied with how Acuna showboated his way onto second base by somersaulting right after an injury scare.

snapple @Blueboy0504 @TalkinBaseball_ Terrible, seemed like an intentional somersault to purposely hurt berti @TalkinBaseball_ Terrible, seemed like an intentional somersault to purposely hurt berti

Ken @Kenpeza @TalkinBaseball_ I could’ve sworn the Mets destroyed his shoulder yesterday. Weird how that works. @TalkinBaseball_ I could’ve sworn the Mets destroyed his shoulder yesterday. Weird how that works.

lol @dplol_ @TalkinBaseball_ Wait a minute. According the Braves fans Tylor Megill literally murdered Acuna yesterday. How is he stealing bases? @TalkinBaseball_ Wait a minute. According the Braves fans Tylor Megill literally murdered Acuna yesterday. How is he stealing bases?

Joey @jnimmo757 @TalkinBaseball_ braves fans were saying he was within an inch of his life yesterday lmfao @TalkinBaseball_ braves fans were saying he was within an inch of his life yesterday lmfao

🤺 @ScameroNewton @TalkinBaseball_ wait… Braves fans told me he was in critical condition at the hospital yesterday. @TalkinBaseball_ wait… Braves fans told me he was in critical condition at the hospital yesterday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was called out for not standing up for Ronald Acuna Jr.

In a post-game interview against the Mets, Snitker seemed upset when asked about Ronald Acuna's injury. The Braves manager chose to stay away from commenting on anything and whether the hit was intentional or not.

However, if today's performance by the Venezuelan is put into perspective, then it answers why Brian Snitker didn't react much. The severity of the injury seemed minimal. Although it is quite expected for the manager to stand up for his players if there's an intention to hurt them.

