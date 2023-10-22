Astros SS Mauricio Dubon stated that Derek Jeter is his inspiration while sitting in the studio with David Ortiz and his idol Jeter himself. Dubon was invited to the studio after starting Game 5 for the Astros, hitting in the No. 2 spot after Jose Altuve.

Although Dubon didn't manage to register a hit in Game 5, his performances this season have been plentiful. Jeter asked Dubon about how he fell in love with the game because Mauricio Dubon is only the second player from Honduras to ever play the game.

"Inspiration and humility, a perfect combination. Mauricio Dubón knows it" - mlb

MLB fans on Instagram were quick to pounce on this video and also appreciate Mauricio Dubon's kind words to the a baseball legend.

MLB fans reacting to the Instagram post

"Bigger than the game I love it" - still_.kp

"How great" - gregoryjcorvom

"What a pride to see a catracho like me, achieve everything, God continue to bless you Dubón" - pisaacgl

"Great Mauricio" - fredalexrod

"I'm not cryiing" - jerseysportzkingz

"Captain America, being able to say that to your idol must have been a unique moment" - jjosmarr

"Mauricio Dubón, the highest representative of the sport of my beautiful country! And no, I'm not crying either" - camarohon

"2004 made us fall in love with this sport" - miguelmojica01

"Two greats from the majors Big Papi DO and Mr October DJ" - angelperezreyes6

"Big daddy and Captain Jeter, two greats who will be unforgettable, one debuted in 1995 and the other 1997. I grew up watching those two legends" - elio2615

Mauricio Dubon will hope to achieve glory like Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter, one of the most popular and well-known players of the past 30 years, is unquestionably the hero of many current baseball players. He played in the major leagues for 20 years, all with the Yankees.

He played in five World Series championships (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009), was a 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, Rookie of the Year, and World Series MVP, and was also a five-time Gold Glove nominee.

Expand Tweet

"18 years ago, Derek Jeter hit a walk-off home run in Game 4 of the World Series and officially became Mr. November." - SportsCenter

Mauricio Dubon, the 29-year-old shortstop, is hitting.364 in the postseason. He has played for the Astros, Giants, and Brewers, completing a tenure of five seasons in the MLB. This week, it was announced that he was one of the finalists for a Gold Glove Award.