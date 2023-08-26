Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout may want to be a little more careful with his social media content. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder received some backlash from fans after his recent Instagram post promoting his new golf course.

Known as Trout National - The Reserve, the course is an 18-hole course set to be opened in Vineland, New Jersey. Trout was born and raised in New Jersey close to the location and has partnered with businessman John Ruga on the project.

The short video clip on Mike Trout's Instagram page shows the 11-time All-Star alongside gold legend Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters champion designed the course and has been a key member of the project. The two can be seen roaming the course, working alongside the design teams and also offering some renderings of the course.

While the project does look beautiful, Trout could not have picked a worse time to drop the video. The Los Angeles Angels (62-67) are languishing in fourth place in the American League West and are currently 9.5 games out of the wild card race.

Baseball fans took to social media to roast the Angels slugger after seeing the latest promotion:

Trout has missed a significant chunk of the season due to injury and is currently on the IL due to discomfort in his left wrist.

The Angles superstar has appeared in just 82 games this season and a total of just 290 games over the last four seasons.

Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels are at risk of missing out on the playoffs for the ninth straight season

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels line up for the National Anthem in Anaheim

Despite strong seasons from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels have failed to gather any momentum through the season. The team's defense is leaking runs and the offense has failed to get going.

The Angels are on the verge of missing out on the playoffs for the ninth straight season. That would tied for an MLB record alongside the Detroit Tigers.

It has been a long and grueling season for Angels fans who have been disappointed year after year. It is understandable why some of them might be left frustrated by the Instagram post.