RHP Chris Archer has reportedly joined an open position at the Los Angeles Dodgers front office. MLB analyst Jason Mackey further reported that Archer has been hired as a special assistant in baseball operations in the Dodgers' front office. A role that he will be assuming with immediate effect.

Expand Tweet

"Chris Archer is joining the Dodgers front office" - TalkinBaseball_

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB fans were bemused at this announcement since many claimed that the news of his retirement never surfaced and that since being absent for the 2023 season, there has been no prior news about Chris Archer hanging his cleats. Fans didn't waste much time voicing their sarcastic comments towards Archer and the whole announcement at large on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

"when did bro even retire?" - Nick200

Expand Tweet

"Glad to see Derek Dietrich’s son is doing well" - CincyHub

Expand Tweet

"No official retirement lol" - acarlitos27

Expand Tweet

"I thought this guy was like 29" - Nate

Expand Tweet

"The falloff is crazy" - Sportsm8894604

Expand Tweet

"Wow, I forgot about him. Surprised he retired" - bozoclownputer

Expand Tweet

"Lmao talk about a downfall career" - Foulwermammal

Expand Tweet

"Don’t care announce shohei to the Giants" - PackersXSfGiant

Expand Tweet

"When did he retire?" - venturatheGr8

35-year-old Archer has logged 1,357 innings of relief work in 243 major league games, with an earned run average of 3.93. He has pitched for the Twins and Pirates, but he played the majority of his career with the Rays. After Minnesota rejected a mutual option for 2023, Archer's most recent stay ended in 2022. He ultimately signed with no team for the 2023 campaign.

Dodgers bringing Chris Archer into the front office is a bold move by the organisation

Though nothing has shown that he has formally retired, it seems Chris Archer is looking at a career reversal by exploring opportunities in the front office. Though it's unclear what area he will concentrate on with the Dodgers, he was drafted in 2006, so he has nearly 20 years of experience in the league to work with.

Expand Tweet

"The Dodgers have hired former big leaguer Chris Archer as a special assistant, as he told Jason Mackey. Played for the Rays during Andrew Friedman’s tenure there, and was teammates with GM Brandon Gomes" - FabianArdaya

He has experience in non-playing roles; on occasion, he has appeared as a commentator or analyst on broadcasts. He might give that another go in the future, but for now, it appears like he's starting to develop a feel for front desk employment in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.