Nick Castellanos has had a memorable postseason. In a record-breaking stretch, the Philadelphia Phillies batter has showcased immense prowess. His biggest support has been his son, Liam, cheering him on from the sidelines.

Castellanos became the first player in history to have multiple homers in two consecutive postseason games. The Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS for the second straight season. They will now face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Championship Series.

Throughout the series, the Phillies fans were delighted to find Nick's son, Liam, behind the batter's box, excited every time his father got to the plate. Castellanos has mentioned his son's presence as the main driving force behind his prowess.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NLDS Game 4 saw the outfielder hit two home runs against one of the toughest pitchers, Spencer Strider. Each time the ball went over the fence, Liam could be seen celebrating ecstatically, jumping and punching the air in delight. In the post-game interview, the right fielder talked about his son's influence on his game.

"I am fortunate that he is able to be here with me and feel these moments just so it's real for him. I think that these memories are something he can always look back on for the rest of his life," Castellanos said.

Fans were impressed after hearing these sweet words as they showed love for the father-son duo on Instagram.

Instagram Comments

Instagram Comments

Instagram Comments

Nick Castellanos looking to make it to another World Series

When Nick Castellanos signed a five-year $100 million contract with the Phillies at the start of 2022, he expected success heading his way. He made it to the World Series last year but, unfortunately, lost against the Houston Astros.

The 2023 All-Star has a chance to overturn that loss as the club looks to make it to another World Series by beating the D-backs in the NLCS.