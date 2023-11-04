Detroit Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez has decided to opt out of his club contract and hit free agency this offseason. Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers prior to the 2022 season; he had three years and $49 million left on it.

Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers prior to the 2022 season; he had three years and $49 million left on it.

MLB fans are predicting the possible landing spots for the Tigers starting pitcher, who seeks a new ballclub to play for in the 2024 season.

"He’s going to get PAID." - HowUBenFeller

"I will never understand why he denied the trade to the dodgers at the deadline." - bean_time

"Cardinal" - mikayla_11

"Under the radar talented and very good left handed starting pitcher who will be heavily sought after this winter, Boston may land him or the Yankees." - warchief43

"Dodger Legend" - goober8125

"Come home to Baltimore Eduardo." - King_Of_Fedoras

"To the angels he goes." - coleperforms

"He's a pirate." - ilondon04

"Bout to be a Yankees legend." - joshallenrun

"PHILLIES MAN" - ConnorTimmons18

"Giant" - SFG49ersGSWF8

"Welcome to the minnesota twins!" - PENNYBUSTER1

As of next Tuesday, Rodriguez is a free agent and can sign with any team. Having already accepted a qualifying offer from the Red Sox prior to signing with the Tigers two years ago, he is not eligible to receive any more. If he signs elsewhere, the Tigers will not be compensated with a draft selection.

Eduardo Rodriguez will have plenty of suitors in the offseason

At the August trade deadline, eight-year MLB veteran Eduardo Rodriguez was among the top players available, but he used his no-move clause to deny a deal Detroit had made with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rodriguez spent his first six years of professional life in Boston and was a 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox. Between his stints with Detroit and Boston, he has pitched in 1100.1 innings total and has a 4.03 ERA.

But Rodriguez might find that geography serves as a little bit of a constraint. According to reports, Eduardo vetoed the deal with the Dodgers to remain near his family on the East Coast. As a result, it seems unlikely that he would sign a longer contract with a team in the western United States if he wasn't willing to travel west for the rest of the 2023 season.