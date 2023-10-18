The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies are up against each other in an intense do-or-die series that could push one of the teams a step closer to the World Series. The D-backs decided to show that they were the bosses not only through their game but also through their style. The fans had an absolute ball of a time taking to social media to react to all this noise that the Diamondbacks created for nothing.

The Phillies are currently leading the series by 2-0, which means that the D-backs need to make a comeback. To do so, they decided to intimidate their opponents and prove that they were the better team. They arrived wearing matching sweatsuits to display their unity.

The entire team was decked in black and looked like they arrived to wreak havoc and stop at nothing but winning. However, the story of the match took a completely different path. The Diamondbacks faced an embarrassing ten-run loss against the Phillies in game 2 of the NLCS. Fans took to the Instagram post to talk about how the Diamondbacks were the personification of 'Barking dogs seldom bite.'

"All that to lose by 10"

"Leaving in body bags unfortunately"

The D-backs face an embarrassing 10-point loss against Phillies in NLCS Game 2

The Diamondbacks manager, Torey Luvullo was extremely frustrated after the Dbacks embarrassingly lost 10-0 to the Phillies in game 2 of the NLCS.

He spoke about how the team needs to get it together and focus on playing better baseball if they want to get to winning it all.

“We have to play better baseball,” the coach said.

Arizona has to win the next game to ensure they pose a threat to the Phillies in this NLCS. However, the Phillies stand as the fan favorites at the moment to sweep the Diamondbacks.

It will be exciting to see how the Diamondbacks advance in the series and tackle the next game. Will they bounce back? Will they not? only time will tell.