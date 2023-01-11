Yankee legend Derek Jeter was inducted into the first-ever GQ Sports Hall of Fame class yesterday alongside other sporting icons like Allen Iverson and Deion Sanders.

"Derek Jeter has been inducted in the first ever GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame class along with Allen Iverson and Deion Sanders" - Talkin' Yanks and Jomboy Media, Twitter

Years of blood, sweat, and toil on and off the field have again paid off for Jeter with this induction. A first of its kind, this induction surely sits a close second to his Baseball Hall of Fame induction in 2020.

To be posterized alongside basketball great Allen Iverson, former American footballer and MLB player Deion Sanders has got to be a distinguished accolade.

The trio will officially be inducted on February 11th in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Twitter and New York Yankee fans especially erupted at this news and passed on their love for their former captain and hero.

Derek Jeter congratulates Aaron Judge for becoming New York Yankees captain

Derek Jeter honored Aaron Judge as he later earned the honors of becoming the Yankees’ 16th captain in franchise history and the first after himself.

Jeter coined the moment as historic and said that this will be a topic of discussion 30-40 years down the line.

“Look, I’m a Yankees historian,” Jeter said. “So this is historic. People will be talking about it 20, 30, 40 years from now. There’s only a short list of Yankees captains. I thought it was important for me because they thought it was important for me to be here.”

Jeter firmly believes that Judge is doing a “great job” under the spotlight in the Big Apple. He also trusts that Judge has the same winning mindset as himself to get the job done this season.

