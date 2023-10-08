Ex-LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused of sexual assault by Lindsey Hill in 2021. Bauer, in return, filed a defamation lawsuit against her in April 2022. Recently, the dual lawsuit was settled in court without any money being exchanged by either party.

After the settlement, the ex-MLB pitcher shared his side of the story on social media to prove his innocence.

"It’s been 2 year and I can finally talk about this!"

In an Instagram video, he told fans he was framed by his accuser to coax money out of him. He also shared a thread of messages where Hill had a conversation with her friend, calling him the "next victim... star player for the Dodgers," before she apparently even met Bauer in person.

"But as I have done since day one, I refuse to pay her a single cent."

Bauer further explained why he refused to pay her anything and that he had spent more money on legal fees than Lindsey could ever pay him in her lifetime. With the court settlement, he stated that he finally got his closure and was able to give his side of the story since the agreement allowed him to speak on the subject.

"Today, I’m happy to be moving on with my life."

Bauer's video has taken Instagram by storm. Most were supportive and empathetic, while others suggested that he sue the MLB and the Dodgers.

Comments on Trevor Bauer's post

A closer look at the Trevor Bauer case

Recently, a 27-minute conversation between Trevor Bauer and accuser Lindsey Hill was posted on social media gave the situation a new perspective. The call was recorded by the police.

"I didn’t feel like I hit you that hard, you know? And certainly, like, I tried telling you multiple times, ‘Do you want to stop? Are you OK?’" - Trevor Baur said.

After 32-year-old Trevor Bauer was accused of sexual assault and domestic violence in 2021, he was suspended for 324 MLB games. In December 2022, the ban was lifted.

After he was released from the Dodgers, he joined the NPB's Yokohama DeNA BayStars in 2023, where he continues to pitch for the Japanese team.