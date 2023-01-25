Former seven-time All-Star third baseman Scott Rolen has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, sending the Rolen household into raptures.

It was Rolen’s sixth year on the ballot, and he made it by the narrowest of margins.

The Cincinnati Reds shared a video on their Twitter account of the moment Rolen’s proud parents found out their son was on his way to Cooperstown. Naturally, it was pure, unbridled joy.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds The moment Scott Rolen's parents found out their son is heading to Cooperstown. The moment Scott Rolen's parents found out their son is heading to Cooperstown. ❤️ https://t.co/r1i22VHMjy

Rolen shared an embrace with his mother which was accompanied by loud cheers in the background. He proceeded to hug his dad, in what was truly a heartwarming moment.

It was indeed a celebration for a top-notch player who’s experienced 17 MLB seasons.

Twitter was full of love for the Rolen family. Most of them were just taken aback by the touching moment between him and his parents. One fan, clearly feeling the love, described the video as a "hit me in the feels" moment.

Others had the deepest feelings of love at the beautiful embrace between Rolen and his family.

IT'S A 'U' THING @ItsAUThingBlog @Reds @baseballhall So pure. The pride, relief and joy from his parents—who were there for the whole journey and are still here to be a part of this moment... it's what makes life worth living an sports so magical. Congrats to Scott and the Rolen family. The world needs moments like this right now. @Reds @baseballhall So pure. The pride, relief and joy from his parents—who were there for the whole journey and are still here to be a part of this moment... it's what makes life worth living an sports so magical. Congrats to Scott and the Rolen family. The world needs moments like this right now.

Jon VanSkiver @JonVanSkiver_17 @Reds @baseballhall Scott Rolen was such a beast. Some of my first memories at GABP are hearing him walk up to Viva la Vida, along with my Dad in the stands. A favorite of mine when I first began to follow the Reds! @Reds @baseballhall Scott Rolen was such a beast. Some of my first memories at GABP are hearing him walk up to Viva la Vida, along with my Dad in the stands. A favorite of mine when I first began to follow the Reds!

Bry @ibruu08 @Reds @Ken_Rosenthal 🥺 @baseballhall Congratulations first and foremost!! Well deserved! Also this makes me miss my Dad so much @Reds @Ken_Rosenthal @baseballhall Congratulations first and foremost!! Well deserved! Also this makes me miss my Dad so much 💙🥺

Snagglepuss @Snagglepuss614 @Reds @baseballhall The last 2 seconds, when he and his father give the same expression as they drop their heads is absolute gold! @Reds @baseballhall The last 2 seconds, when he and his father give the same expression as they drop their heads is absolute gold!

Scott Rolen earns enshrinement on his sixth year of eligibility

Scott Rolen played for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Cincinnati Reds. He won eight Gold Gloves, the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year, and was a member of the Cardinals when they won the 2006 World Series.

MLB @MLB Insane defensive plays. Countless clutch hits. Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame career had it all. Insane defensive plays. Countless clutch hits. Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame career had it all. https://t.co/5VsKlDQn73

Rolen, who was arguably one of the greatest third basemen of his time, was named on 76.3% of ballots cast in his sixth year of eligibility to earn enshrinement.

""You don't think about this," Rolen said on MLB Network. "You think about trying to do the best you can, play for your team and play the game as best you can and there's such a long road. I never thought that the Hall of Fame was going to be the answer," Rolen said.

It was a proud moment for him, his family and his fans.

