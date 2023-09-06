Jasson Domínguez has only played four games for the New York Yankees but is already becoming a fan favorite. The switch-hitting outfielder started the year as one of the club's top prospects and has finally been given a chance to show what he can do in the big leagues.

Domínguez, known endearingly as "The Martian," for his out-of-this-planet abilities, shared a special moment with Yankees fans on Tuesday. A group of fans in the bleachers started the customary roll call chant in the first inning that began with the centerfielder. Domínguez acknowledged the crowd with a finger-point to the sky, in what looked like a reference to the popular 1982 movie E.T.

Asked later if he had watched the film, the 20-year-old confirmed that he had not seen it. That makes sense considering the movie was released 21 years before he was born. Either way, it seemed to bring a smile to many of the fans' faces and lightened the mood for a youngster playing his first game at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees fans were quick to recognize the E.T. sign during the game. They took to social media to applaud Jasson Domínguez for his witty response to the crowd:

The Dominican was signed by the Yankees as a teenager in 2019 and has promptly worked his way up the ladder. He may be young, but Jasson Domínguez is proving that he is deserving of a place in the MLB.

Domínguez announced his arrival in style with a home run in his first at-bat in the majors. That homer came off three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

Over four games this season, he has four hits, two home runs, four RBIs, four runs and an impressive .882 OPS.

Jasson Domínguez has been promoted to a Yankees roster that is giving youth a chance

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez runs to first base against Houston Astros in Houston

The Yankees are undefeated since "The Martian" made his MLB debut on September 1 versus the Houston Astros. The Yanks are 4-0 and swept the Astros in Houston to somehow work their way back to a .500 record (69-69).

Jasson Domínguez was called up alongside highly-touted prospect Austin Wells. On Tuesday, rising stars Anthony Volpe (22), Everson Pereira (22) and Oswald Peraza (23) were also handed starts.

The injection of youth into the lineup seems to have sparked this Yankees offense to life, and provided fans with some hope for the future.