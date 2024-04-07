 "Bro has no style! Tatis takes the crown" Fans react as Mookie Betts unveils Dodgers-themed custom Jordan sneakers

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts recently revealed his new customized Dodgers-themed Jordan sneakers.

The sneakers were designed by viral creator Marko Terzo, in a color combination of white and blue. The former AL MVP's Dodgers jersey 'no. 50' features prominently on the front of the sneaker. The names of his wife Brianna, and two kids Kaj and Kynlyee can be seen at the back.

Even though the design of the sneakers seemed clean and pretty detail-oriented, some fans didn't quite like it and voiced their disapproval. Many felt it was too subtle for someone like Mookie. However, there were some positive reactions as well. Here are a few social media reactions to the photo of the Dodgers' shortstop displaying his sneakers:

"Bro has no style ! Tatis takes the crown"

Mookie Betts opens up on milestone moment in Dodgers' win against Giants

Mookie Betts has been in great form since the start of the regular season. He has hit five home runs, with 11 RBIs, a batting average of .415, and an OPS of 1.441.

During their game against the San Francisco Giants on 3rd April, which the Dodgers won 5-4, the 31-year-old smashed the 1500th hit of his MLB career and secured the victory for his side.

During the post-game interview, the MLB star opened up about his new milestone and spilled the beans on the secret behind his successful start to the 2024 season:

"I've been playing for a long time, but it's super cool and I'm glad I was able to help the team win. Just playing the game and wanting to win. I really want myself and the guys to just win ballgames you know. I think when you switch your focus to that, everything seems to work out"

Time will take if the new sneakers catch on. The kind of performances he has been putting in will only help!

